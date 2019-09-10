e-paper
Beijing reiterates its opposition to J&K move

China issued a statement that said New Delhi and Islamabad should avoid actions that “unilaterally change the status quo” of the region. The Indian government has said the changes are purely an internal matter.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:49 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Islamabad/Beijing
Chinese side responded by saying it was "paying close attention" to the situation in Kashmir and reiterated the Kashmir issue "is a dispute left from history" and should be "properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UNSC resolutions, and bilateral agreements". (HT ARCHIVE)
         

China has again opposed “any unilateral actions” in Kashmir that “complicate the situation” , backing its all-weather ally Pakistan against the backdrop of its tensions with India over the revocation of J&K’s special status.

The situation in Kashmir figured prominently during Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to Islamabad on September 7-8 for the third Afghanistan-China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ dialogue. China had earlier opposed India’s actions in Kashmir, and objected to the formation of a new Union Territory comprising Ladakh.

Soon after India revoked J&K’s special status on August 5, China issued a statement that said New Delhi and Islamabad should avoid actions that “unilaterally change the status quo” of the region. The Indian government has said the changes are purely an internal matter.

A joint release issued by China and Pakistan early on Monday after the conclusion of Wang’s visit said the two sides exchanged views on the situation in J&K and added: “China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation.”

The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese on its “concerns, position and urgent humanitarian issues”, the release said. The Chinese side responded by saying it was “paying close attention” to the situation in Kashmir and reiterated the Kashmir issue “is a dispute left from history” and should be “properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UNSC resolutions, and bilateral agreements”.

There was no immediate response to the joint statement from Indian officials. “We have said the changes in Kashmir are an internal matter... The external affairs minister has also said that the new UT of Ladakh has no implications for India’s external boundaries or the LAC ,” said an official requesting anonymity.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:49 IST

