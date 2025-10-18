Bengal BJP MP claims attack on convoy in Darjeeling: ‘Conspiracy to disturb peace’

West Bengal BJP MP Raju Bista on Saturday claimed his convoy was attacked by unidentified miscreants in Masdhura near Sukhia Pokhari. “We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits," Bista said. (X/ @RajuBistaBJP)

In a Facebook post, the BJP MP from Darjeeling said the timing of the attack, which took place on the vehicle behind him, was “suspicious”.

“Though those cowards had attacked me, the force of the attack fell on the vehicle immediately behind mine. The timing of the attack, following the announcement of an Interlocutor for our region, is highly suspicious, and points to a conspiracy at disturbing peace in our region,” Bista said.

He further suggested the involvement of “those who are loyal to Kolkata”, while saying that the BJP would not be “fazed due to such attacks.”

Bista called the attack “cowardly”, adding that this would only “embolden” the party's spirits. “We are not scared, and such cowardly attacks only embolden our spirits. I am warning those who have tried to disturb peace today, we will not allow your nefarious attempts to succeed,” the BJP MP said, adding that the party would work towards “lasting peace in our region.”

In an interview with PTI news agency, Bista alleged that attacks on BJP MPs, “atrocities against women”, and “exploitation” of the public were “common” in West Bengal.

“This is the USP of the TMC government in West Bengal... Wherever BJP workers or their MPs and MLAs are reaching villages, it causes discomfort to the TMC, and that is the issue,” the Darjeeling MP added.