Bengal BJP worker beaten to death, party point fingers at TMC

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party alleged on Sunday that a party worker was beaten to death by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters at Chapra in Nadia district.

“Yet another BJP worker sacrificed his life to save democracy in Bengal,” Subrata Chatterjee, general secretary (organisation) of Bengal BJP, said in a tweet on Sunday night.

Chatterjee said that Ahammad Sheikh, who was in his 50s and lived in Sutia village in the Chapra police station area, was beaten to death at around 12 in the morning.

The police, however, ruled out any political connection and said Sheikh died during a scuffle with a distant relative.

“Only one person was named in the FIR and he is a distant relative of the deceased. The accused has been arrested. The cause of death can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem examination report. Preliminary investigation points at personal enmity as the reason of conflict between the two,” said Nadeem Akhtar, office in-charge, Chapra police station.

Local TMC MLA Rukbanur Rahman could not be reached for comments.

