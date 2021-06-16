Bengal gears up for 3rd Covid wave; earmarks 10k hospital beds for kids, moms

The West Bengal government has started earmarking beds in various hospitals to treat children up to 12 years of age, in case the third wave of Covid-19 later this year.

A senior official said that as children, with mild to moderate symptoms, may have their mothers accompanying them, around 10,000 general beds will be earmarked for women and pediatric cases.

“Many scientists are of the opinion that children may be affected more in number during the next wave of Covid-19. State government has planned to protect the children by escalating inpatient Covid facilities for the younger group,” said a state government order issued on Monday.

To be sure, India’s top experts have clarified that there is no evidence to assume that the third wave will hit children harder. “If we look at the data, and compare both the Covid-19 waves, children are usually protected as the numbers are fewer. Even if they get infection, the disease is usually mild...there is no indication that in the third Covid-19 wave, children will be more impacted,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“There could also be another theory that says since kids aren’t exposed much yet, in the next wave there’s a possibility that proportionally they may get more affected by virtue of greater exposure,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bengal is setting aside around 350 Sick Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) beds for mild to critical cases among infants up to three months of age . Another 1,300 Pediatric ICU (PICU) beds are being arranged at adult Covid centres also.

“In Kolkata, around 10 hospitals have been identified in which around 240 beds in PICU will be arranged. Another nine SNCU units in the city have been identified where 45 beds will be set aside,” said the official cited above.

Doctors and nurses posted in such units will be trained to handle severe and critically ill paediatric patients.

“Do’s and don’ts are being prepared for mothers and caregivers who will be staying with the children. Such training would be completed by July. Supply of equipment, installation and demonstration of gadgets would be done by August,” the official said.

The daily count in the state during the second wave hit a peak on May 14 with 20,846 cases. Data shared by the state health department, however, shows that the number of cases is steadily dropping and was at 3,268 on June 15. The number of deaths reported has also dropped below 100 now.

“Going by the experience of some other countries such as UK and Canada, we expect the third wave to hit sometimes around October-November,” said the official.