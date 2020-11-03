e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal govt urges people not to burst firecrackers during Kali puja, Diwali

Bengal govt urges people not to burst firecrackers during Kali puja, Diwali

“With everybody’s cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

india Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 23:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kali Puja in West Bengal.
Kali Puja in West Bengal.(Reuters)
         

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers during the upcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals in order to check air pollution which is hazardous for Covid-19 patients.

“With everybody’s cooperation, we want to hold the Kali Puja and Diwali festivals avoiding firecrackers. The administration appeals to people to avoid firecrackers,” Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

No procession will be allowed during the immersion of the Kali idols, he said after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this regard.

Bandyopadhyay said that Kali puja pandals should be open, following Covid-19 safety protocols.

“Puja committees should ensure that visitors wear masks, maintain physical distancing and hygiene,” he said.

tags
top news
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
US Election: Early voting passes 100 million ballots, 73% of 2016 turnout
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
SRH defeat MI, enter playoffs, KKR out
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Army chief off to Nepal, visit expected to ease ties after border row
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In