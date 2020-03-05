Bengal Guv Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:07 IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. He left for Delhi on Thursday evening.

“I have observed many things during my travels in Kolkata and other parts of the state. My utmost effort will be to put across to him (Shah) the objective reality,” said Dhankhar.

Trinamool Congress ministers refused to comment on the governor’s statement despite the acrimonious relationship between the government and Raj Bhawan.

The governor recently summoned senior officials of the state election commission and asked them to ensure peace during the coming civic polls in the state.

He also drew attention in the last few days when he spoke of “selective condemnation of violence” without directly referring to any incident.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar said on the sidelines of a programme that all forms of violence should be condemned irrespective of whether it was being committed in Delhi or Bengal. His statement came after chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting on March 2, described the recent violence in Delhi as “planned genocide.”