e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Bengal Guv Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday

Bengal Guv Dhankhar to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday

The governor recently summoned senior officials of the state election commission and asked them to ensure peace during the coming civic polls in the state.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday.
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday.(HT PHOTO.)
         

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. He left for Delhi on Thursday evening.

“I have observed many things during my travels in Kolkata and other parts of the state. My utmost effort will be to put across to him (Shah) the objective reality,” said Dhankhar.

Trinamool Congress ministers refused to comment on the governor’s statement despite the acrimonious relationship between the government and Raj Bhawan.

The governor recently summoned senior officials of the state election commission and asked them to ensure peace during the coming civic polls in the state.

He also drew attention in the last few days when he spoke of “selective condemnation of violence” without directly referring to any incident.

On Tuesday, Dhankhar said on the sidelines of a programme that all forms of violence should be condemned irrespective of whether it was being committed in Delhi or Bengal. His statement came after chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public meeting on March 2, described the recent violence in Delhi as “planned genocide.”

tags
top news
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Don’t panic, RBI tells Yes Bank depositors after Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Who can be exempted from Yes Bank’s Rs 50,000 withdrawal cap
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Ghaziabad man tests positive for coronavirus, total cases rise to 30
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
Coronavirus fallout: Chinese car companies consider pay cut to stay ‘healthy’
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘All you muppets saying...’: Vaughan slams ICC rule after Eng exit T20 WC
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
‘If police fails to enforce law, democracy fails’: NSA Ajit Doval
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news