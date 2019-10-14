e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Bengal police post set ablaze, cops thrashed after alleged custodial death

Police said that the man who was arrested during a raid on gambling and liquor dens probably died of a heart attack.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 17:59 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
Four policemen were hurt after a mob attacked a police post at Milki in Bengal’s Malda district Sunday night.
Four policemen were hurt after a mob attacked a police post at Milki in Bengal’s Malda district Sunday night.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

A mob on Sunday night torched a police outpost in Bengal’s Malda district and beat up policemen following the death of a middle-aged man after he was allegedly beaten up in custody.

The incident took place at Milki, about 327 km to the north of Kolkata.

Police arrested 15 people for allegedly setting fire to the outpost and attacking the policemen.

“On Sunday night, officers of Englishbazar police station and Milki police outpost were conducting raids in some local gambling and liquor dens. One of the gambling dens raided was near Niyamatpur bus stand area, and eight people including Ainul Sheikh (55) were arrested for gambling,” said Alok Rajoria, Malda’s superintendent of police.

Rajoria claimed when the arrested people were brought to the police outpost, Sheikh started feeling unwell and soon a doctor was called.

“After examining Ainul Sheikh the doctor referred him to Malda Medical College and Hospital as he probably suffered a cardiac arrest,” added Rajoria. When Sheikh was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

“When a police vehicle arrived at the outpost to take Sheikh to the hospital some locals and the relatives of the arrested people obstructed the police personnel from taking Sheikh to the hospital. The mob attacked the policemen and torched the outpost after vandalising it. Four police personnel were injured in the attack,” said Rajoria.

The four policemen were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital.

However, a local man said on condition of anonymity that Sheikh was passing through the area when the police raided the gambling den.

“Suddenly a civic police grabbed him and beat him with a stick. When Sheikh protested, some policemen pushed him inside a police vehicle and took him to the outpost. He was beaten at the outpost for daring to challenge and pick up a quarrel with the policemen,” he alleged.

Sheikh Babur, the deputy head of Barbaria gram panchayat said, “Ainul is innocent and he wasn’t gambling. When the police went to raid a den, Sheikh, who was nearby, tried to flee and fell on the road after stumbling. The police then started beating him, took him to the outpost and thrashed him again.”

Those arrested have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 17:59 IST

tags
top news
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
P Chidambaram produced in Delhi court, challenges ED’s arrest plan
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo win Economics Nobel
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
PMC bank’s Joy Thomas is also Junaid Khan, owner of 10 Pune properties: Cop
PMC bank’s Joy Thomas is also Junaid Khan, owner of 10 Pune properties: Cop
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Watch: King of Netherlands gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Watch: King of Netherlands gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News