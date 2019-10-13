Bengal teenager hacks father to death for assaulting his mother

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:19 IST

A 15-year-old boy in Bengal hacked his father to death by smashing his head with a stone in a fit of rage after seeing the man assaulting his mother in an inebriated state. After committing the crime, the boy went to the police station and surrendered.

The incident happened late Saturday night at Rajarhat in North 24 Parganas district, less than 20 km Kolkata.

Police said that the accused was sleeping in the courtyard of his house when around 11.30 pm he heard an altercation between his parents. On entering the room he found his father hitting his mother.

“In a fit of rage the boy picked up an axe and hit his father on the forehead. After he fell on the ground, the boy found a stone and smashed the man’s head with it,” said a senior police officer, who refused to be quoted.

A few hours later, around 3:20 am on Sunday, the teenager went to the Rajarhat police station with stains of blood on his hands and clothes and surrendered. His mother, however, was missing.

“The boy has been taken into custody. We are questioning him. We are looking for the woman,” said Kunal Agarwal, deputy commissioner (headquarters) Bidhannagar Police.

Police officers took the accused to his house where the victim was found lying in a pool of blood. Both the weapons – the axe and he stone – were found at the spot.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the man used to deal in construction materials and used to beat up his wife almost regularly. He also married another woman eight years ago.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:12 IST