Bengaluru blast: Asaduddin Owaisi visits Hyderabad's Rameshwaram Cafe. ‘Act of…’

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday paid a visit to Hyderabad's Rameshwaram Cafe in a bid to support and solidarity to the victims who got injured following an explosion at the famous cafe's Bengaluru branch which took place on Friday. Asaduddin Owais visited Hyderabad’s Rameshwaram Cafe (X/ @asadowaisi)

Read here: Rameshwaram cafe will reopen on Shivaratri

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Condemning the explosion, Asaduddin Owaisi said the blast was an act of cowardice and an attack on India's values. He also noted that the cafe was named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam's birthplace, Rameshwaram.

"Visited Hyderabad's @RameshwaramCafe in solidarity. The food was lovely & it's very important to remember that the Cafe is named after APJ Abdul Kalam's birth place. #RameshwaramCafeBlast is an act of cowardice and an attack on India's values," he said while sharing some photos of his visit to the cafe on X (formerly Twitter).

A blast rocked the Rameshwaram Cafe, located in Bengaluru's Whitefield, during the bustling lunch hour on Friday, caused by a low-intensity improvised explosion device (IED). At least nine people were left injured due to the blast.

The Bengaluru central crime branch on Saturday detained four people in connection with the IED blast, and the police force said that they are close to identifying the prime accused in the case.

Read here: Bengaluru blast: This techie from Bihar was in Rameshwaram Cafe. His mother called and then…

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah visited the injured in the hospital and assured them that the government would cover their medical expenses. "Government will bear the treatment charges of all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here in the Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted in Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Siddaramaiah government over the incident saying that it should take strong action against the accused. The Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka said that the ruling Congress party needs to change its mindset and strictly take action against such nefarious elements who are trying to destabilize the law and order situation in the state.

The founder and CEO of Rameshwaram Cafe Raghavendra Rao, meanwhile, said the cafe will reopen to the public on March 8 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. “The incident occurred on Friday. Rameshwaram Café will be reborn on next Friday, on the occasion of Shivratri," he said.

Highlighting the cafe’s longstanding presence since its establishment in 2012 near Kumarapark, Rao also thanked people for “showing support to the cafe” and coveyed his strong regards for those who got injured.

Read here: Rameshwaram bomb blast victim recounts horror: ‘Heard sound and lost consciousness’

"I want to convey my strong regards to people who have got hurt. I wanted to say that we are with them, their family. One woman lost her eyes, and we are there with her. We are with our staff, four or five people, who are hurt very badly. We need all your blessings to show what is the power of youth and to say we are Indians and we are no less than anybody. We're going to launch on Friday with a good bang. And we need all of your support... I request the government of Karnataka and India to make sure that this incident should not happen anywhere in India," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)