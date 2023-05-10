Home / India News / Karnataka elections: Rain concern looms large on polling day

Karnataka elections: Rain concern looms large on polling day

ByHT Correspondent
May 10, 2023 12:31 AM IST

With Bengaluru witnessing rains, chief electoral officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena expressed apprehension about the voter turnout

Bengaluru: Rainfall is likely to cast a shadow on polling in Karnataka on Wednesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rains in Bengaluru and other parts of the state.

Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, at Veterinary College distribution centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)
Polling officials collect VVPATs and other voting materials ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, at Veterinary College distribution centre in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

According to IMD, light to moderate rains and thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Apart from Bengaluru, light to moderate thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Kalaburgi, Koppal, Yadgir, Ramanagara and Shivamogga, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The weather department has observed a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. “The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has become well marked low pressure area over the same region at 0530 IST today, the 9th May 2023,” the IMD said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is very likely to intensify into a depression by today evening over the same region and subsequently into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on 10th May. It is likely to move initially north-northwestwards till 12th May morning. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts,” it added.

Bengaluru saw heavy downpour on Monday evening causing flooding in several parts of the city. The rainfall was mainly concentrated in the south and central parts of the city, leading to traffic congestion especially in the Central Business District and key arterial roads.

The state capital witnessed 92 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

According to the met department, the light to moderate showers is likely to cause temporary disruption of electricity in some areas, minor traffic snarls, possible damage to kuccha and unsecured structures, and possible uprooting of weak tree branches.

With Bengaluru witnessing rains, chief electoral officer of Karnataka Manoj Kumar Meena expressed apprehension about the voter turnout. “Earlier we thought it would be the heat, but it’s the rain that we’re worried about. We are making sure that there is enough shade at polling booths to tackle this,” he said.

The polling for the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on Wednesday between 7 am and 6 pm. Over 50.31 million voters will decide the fate of 2,615 candidates.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka bengaluru imd rainfall polling + 3 more
karnataka bengaluru imd rainfall polling + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out