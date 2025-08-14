‘Better to be recalcitrant’: Shashi Tharoor after top US official's trade deal remark on India

Congress leader and former minister Shashi Tharoor has reacted to a top US official's comment that India has been “a bit recalcitrant” in trade talks. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI File)

“I hear some people are accusing India of being 'recalcitrant'. I say, far better to be recalcitrant, than to be tractable, submissive or acquiescent to injustice,” read an X post by Shashi Tharoor, a former global diplomat who recently led a multi-party delegation from India to the US after Operation Sindoor.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent's remarks last week calling India recalcitrant — the word ‘means having an uncooperative attitude’ — came just days after 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports to the US came into effect, and President Donald Trump threatened another 25 per cent as “penalty” for the country's oil purchase from Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine.

India has strongly defended its right to decide who it trades with. It has pointed out that the West too has been buying major items from Russia in spite of the war being on.

Talks for a trade deal may be directly hindered, though, by the rhetoric, especially when there was another red flag, on Thursday, for India. Sources said the US might hike the tariffs further if Trump's talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15, don't go well.