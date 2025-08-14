Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Better to be recalcitrant’: Shashi Tharoor after top US official's trade deal remark on India

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 04:36 pm IST

Congress leader and former minister Shashi Tharoor has reacted to a top US official's comment that India has been “a bit recalcitrant” in trade talks

Congress leader and former minister Shashi Tharoor has reacted to a top US official's comment that India has been “a bit recalcitrant” in trade talks.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI File)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI File)

“I hear some people are accusing India of being 'recalcitrant'. I say, far better to be recalcitrant, than to be tractable, submissive or acquiescent to injustice,” read an X post by Shashi Tharoor, a former global diplomat who recently led a multi-party delegation from India to the US after Operation Sindoor.

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent's remarks last week calling India recalcitrant — the word ‘means having an uncooperative attitude’ — came just days after 25 per cent tariffs on Indian exports to the US came into effect, and President Donald Trump threatened another 25 per cent as “penalty” for the country's oil purchase from Russia, which is waging war in Ukraine.

India has strongly defended its right to decide who it trades with. It has pointed out that the West too has been buying major items from Russia in spite of the war being on.

Talks for a trade deal may be directly hindered, though, by the rhetoric, especially when there was another red flag, on Thursday, for India. Sources said the US might hike the tariffs further if Trump's talks with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for August 15, don't go well.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Better to be recalcitrant’: Shashi Tharoor after top US official's trade deal remark on India
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On