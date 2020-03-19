e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Beyond Governor’s power to direct Speaker’: MP trust vote battle plays out in SC

‘Beyond Governor’s power to direct Speaker’: MP trust vote battle plays out in SC

Madhya Pradesh Speaker’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi said Speaker has the power in running the affairs of the House.

india Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supreme Court is hearing petition filed by both Congress and BJP on the trust vote issue.
Supreme Court is hearing petition filed by both Congress and BJP on the trust vote issue. (Sunil Saxena/HT Photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh Speaker NP Prajapati refused to accept Supreme Court’s proposal to interact with the rebel Congress MLAs through video link. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, also said that Speaker has the power in deciding whether the government has lost its majority.

“Governor cannot decide whether govt has lost majority or not, it’s the House that decides. Governor has only three powers: To summon, prorogue and dissolve the House,” Singhvi told the bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta on behalf of Prajapati.

“The Governor cannot ask the Speaker that you should do this, you should not do this, it is beyond his power,” said Singhvi.

But the bench said that if the government loses the majority when the Assembly was not in session, then Governor has the power to direct the Speaker to summon the Assembly.

“What happens when the assembly prorogues and the government loses its majority, then the Governor can call the Assembly,” the bench said.

The counsel appearing for Governor Lalji Tandon told the bench that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was “sitting aside” in the turn of events and it is the Speaker who is “leading the political battle” in court.

The judges also asked the Speaker whether any inquiry was made on the resignation of the rebel MLAs and what decision has he taken on them.

Singhvi said the day court begins to give time-bound direction to the Speaker, it will be constitutionally problematic.

The bench then asked it can create conditions to ensure that “exercise of volition” of the rebel MLAs is “truly voluntary”.

“We can appoint an observer to Bengaluru or some other place so that the rebel MLAs can connect with the Speaker through video conferencing after which he can decide,” the bench said. But that proposal was refused.

The bench then said that it is not inclined to create a situation by giving two weeks time to the Speaker to decide on the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, as this gap period could become a ‘gold mine’ for horse-trading.

The apex court observed the Madhya Pradesh political crisis has become a national problem, not peculiar to Congress. The crisis was triggered by a resignation of 22 MLAs from the ruling Congress. The Speaker has accepted the resignation of only six.

The court is hearing petitions filed by both Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on trust vote. While the BJP claims the Kamal Nath government has lost the majority after resignation of 22 MLAs, and is seeking court direction to hold a trust vote, the Congress has said the decision will be taken by the Speaker.

tags
top news
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Centre orders work from home for 50% staffers, staggered timings for others
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
Coronavirus Live: ‘Survival at stake’, says IndiGo CEO; announces pay cut
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
No community transmission of Covid-19 in India, random tests negative: ICMR
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
2 million NRIs residing in 10 countries hit by coronavirus
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Renault launches Captur SUV with plug-in hybrid option
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
Airtel to launch this ‘one’ plan for its postpaid, broadband, DTH users
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
‘The Indian players not playing in team are way more talented than me’
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news