Bhagwat slams Mamata for ‘failing to contain violence’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee without naming her for failing to contain the violence that erupted in the state during the Lok Sabha elections and has continued since.

“What is happening in West Bengal? Has anything like this ever happened? Action should be taken by the administration,” he said while speaking at the conclusion of the third year training scheduled for RSS volunteers in Nagpur.

He said people have the power to teach a lesson to those who misuse power. Bhagwat added it is the duty of the state to contain violence and use its penal powers to reign in anti-social behaviour. “...anyone who fails to do so cannot even be called Raja [ruler[,” he said.

He referred to reports of violence from West Bengal and criticised the acrimony between political parties that has continued even after the polls.

Bhagwat said efforts were underway to derail India from its path towards progress and divisions within the polity and society will only aid the external forces that want so.

“In the last five years, there have been attempts to divide society for personal gains, but in the elections, the people have rejected it,” he said.

