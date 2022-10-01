Home / India News / Bharat Jodo: When Rahul Gandhi heard ‘new concept’ of 'half veg, half non-veg’

Bharat Jodo: When Rahul Gandhi heard ‘new concept’ of 'half veg, half non-veg’

india news
Published on Oct 01, 2022 10:54 AM IST

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka on Friday after the conclusion of its 19-day-long journey across Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Twitter / @bharatjodo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Kerala leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.(Twitter / @bharatjodo)
ByHT News Desk

As the Kerala leg of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded earlier this week, the official Twitter handle for the outreach programme shared a glimpse of some light-hearted moment between former party chief Rahul Gandhi and state leaders. In over a minute long video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen talking about his experiences during the yatra.

One was about Kerala MLA Ramesh Chennithala's eagerness to taste a samosa despite warning from Gandhi that it was non-vegetarian food.

Gandhi said, "They gave him a vegetable samosa. I told him that Chennithala ji this is non-veg samosa. But he was keen to try. And afterwards the guy came and Chennnithala ji said, "listen is it veg or non-veg?"

"For the first time I heard a new concept. He said it is ‘half veg, half non-veg’," the senior Congress leader added as others burst into laughter.

Watch the video here

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu on Friday. Gandhi interacted with family members of some Covid-19 patients who died due to oxygen shortage in Karnataka. During the interaction, the family members of the victims expressed their anger against the BJP government that, according to a statement issued by the Congress, did not even acknowledge the deaths of their loved ones.

"The official government number still stands at three. People have been reduced to numbers in the New India," the statement said.

The yatra was delayed on Saturday due to the torrential rains Gundlupet in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. The Yatra was supposed to start at 6.30am.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The 24th day of #BharatJodoYatra that was to start from Begur at 6:30am has been delayed due to rains. The rains arrived after a gap of 15 days and will benefit farmers. This is exactly what the Yatra is for, directly or indirectly!"

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bharat jodo yatra congress kerala + 1 more
bharat jodo yatra congress kerala

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out