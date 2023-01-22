Rahul Gandhi's security ‘top priority’: Jairam Ramesh amid J&K twin blasts

Days after a man ran and hugged Rahul Gandhi in an apparent security breach during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that there can be no compromise on the former party president's security.

“There can be no compromise on the issue of the security of Rahul Gandhi. It is our top priority. We will follow what the security agencies say,” said Ramesh, who is also the general secretary in-charge of communications on Bharat Jodo Yatra, during a press meet at Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed today after a day-long break from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu. Adequate security arrangements were in place for Gandhi with police, CRPF as well as other security agencies keeping a tight vigil for a peaceful foot march, officials said.

Police suspect that IEDs were used to carry out the twin explosions in an SUV parked in a repair shop and in a vehicle at a nearby junkyard at Transport Nagar area, in Narwal.

Security agencies are also on high alert in the region in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The march, that started from Kanyakumari on September 7, entered Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab on Thursday. It is scheduled to end in Srinagar on January 30 with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the Indian national flag at Congress headquarters there.