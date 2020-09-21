e-paper
Home / India News / Bhiwandi building collapse: What we know so far

Bhiwandi building collapse: What we know so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence to the families of the victims of Bhiwandi building collapse and assured that all necessary help was being given to the affected.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade rescue an injured person in Bhiwandi.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade rescue an injured person in Bhiwandi.(PTI)
         

A three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city early on Monday killing at least 10 people and injuring several. Nineteen others, including a four-year-old boy, have been pulled out of the debris by rescuers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolence to the families of the victims of Bhiwandi building collapse and assured that all necessary help was being given to the affected.

“Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected,” PM Modi tweeted.

The state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray postponed the e-opening of the Mankoli flyover following the building collapse. Thackeray along with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were to inaugurate the flyover at 1.30pm today.

Here is what we know so far about the tragedy:

* Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and fire brigade are carrying out rescue operations in the Patel Compound area of the city.

* As per the NDRF rescue team, 29 people have been pulled out from the debris -- 10 dead and 19 alive. Seven men and three women have died, it added.

* The 43-year-old Jhilani building collapsed at around 3:40am. It had 40 flats and housed around 150 people.

* So far, there is no report on the cause of the collapse. Pankaj Ashiya, Bhiwandi’s commissioner, said that the building was in need of repair.

* “The building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn’t be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

* NDRF teams were using a canine squad to search trapped people. A team of 30 NDRF rescuers is still at the spot for rescue work.

* Power supply to the area has been snapped as a precautionary measure, officials said.

