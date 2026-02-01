Big announcement for women entrepreneurs in Budget 2026: 'She Marts' and ownership of enterprise

Sitharaman also announced the launch of self-help entrepreneurs or“She MARTS”, which will operate as retail outlets run by self-help entrepreneurs and owned by the community.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government wants to help women move from credit-based livelihoods to becoming owners of their own enterprises as she presented the Union Budget 2026-27. The proposal was made due to the success of the Lakhpati Didi programme, she said.

‘She MARTS’ scheme The She MARTS programme is aimed at helping women business owners reach bigger markets, build their brands and create steady sources of income. It also seeks to strengthen local institutions such as self-help groups.

“Self-help entrepreneurs will be set up as community-owned retail outlets within the cluster-level federations through enhanced and innovative financing instruments”, she said.

By setting up these outlets at the cluster level, the government aims to give rural products a higher-profile space where they can stand alongside well-known brands.

Sitharaman also said that regular bank loans may not be enough to support such a large step. She said the entrepreneurs would receive help “through enhanced and innovative financing instruments”.

What is the Lakhpati Didi programme? Run by the ministry of rural development, the Lakhpati Didi programme seeks to support rural women by helping members of self-help groups start small businesses and earn a steady income of at least ₹1 lakh a year. The goal is to help them become financially independent.

Under the programme, women are taught skills such as plumbing, making LED bulbs, and using and repairing drones.

Union Budget 2026 unveiled In her budget speech, Sitharaman said that the proposals would directly benefit the country’s youth, women, farmers, as well as public and private investment.

“Our first duty is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness and building resilience to volatile global dynamics,” she told the Parliament.