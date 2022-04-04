Big Boss winner, popular singer among 142 detained as cops bust Hyderabad rave

In an early morning swoop on a pub being run by a five-star hotel in the upscale Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday, a police task force busted a party that was going on beyond stipulated hours and recovered narcotics, including cocaine and marijuana.

More than 150 people, including 39 women were detained and some of them were let off after questioning. Later in the afternoon, the police released a list of 142 people, including 19 staff members of the pub. The list included popular film star and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela, winner of Telugu version of Bigg Boss and popular Tollywood singer Rahul Sipligunj, Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla’s son Siddharth Galla.

Later in the afternoon, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand issued orders suspending Banjara Hills inspector Shiva Chandra and issued a charge memo to assistant commissioner of police M Sudarshan for their alleged negligence in controlling narcotics in pubs and bars.

A late evening statement by the Hyderabad Police revealed that the task force along with the Banjara Hills police raided the Pudding & Mink pub at around 2 am and found more than 100 people consuming liquor.

“On thorough checking of the premises, five small packets containing white powder suspected to be cocaine were found in one of the plastic containers used for holding straws present on the bar counter,” the statement said.

The police said they had arrested two persons – pub manager Mahadaram Anil Kumar and his partner Abishek Vuppala in connection with the incident. Another partner Arjun Veeramachineni is absconding.

The statement said the pub allowed only elite and select few customers and their guests with the sole intention of earning money. “They are running the pub till 4 am. A mobile application is being maintained wherein a code is generated for each customer and the customers can have access to the pub only by entering the code at the main entrance,” the police said.

The police booked a case under sections 8(c) 22(b) 29(1) NDPS Act at Banjara Hills police station. “The Jubilee Hills police are investigating the case,” the statement said.

A senior task force police official said the pub, which was supposed to close down by 11 pm, was running beyond the stipulated hours and a large number of men and women were partying at the pub when the raid was conducted.

Some of them who were allegedly consuming narcotics threw the packets on seeing the police, who immediately seized them. The samples were later sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

“All the participants in the party, children of several high profile people, besides the hotel staff, were shifted to Banjara Hills police station. Some of them were let off after questioning,” the official said.

Niharika’s father Nagababu Konidela, the younger brother of Chiranjeevi, issued a statement stating that his daughter was cleared by the police. Admitting that she was present at the event, he said the police had taken action against the pub as it was running beyond permitted hours.

“As per the information shared by the police, they said Niharika has done nothing wrong. Our conscience is very clear,” Nagababu said, in a video clip released to the media.

There were reports that the pub was owned by Tejaswini Chowdary, daughter of former Congress MP Renuka Chowdary. But she also issued a statement in the evening, saying that her daughter was in no way connected with the pub nor was she present at the event.

Singer Rahul Sipligunj said he had gone to the pub to take part in a friend’s birthday party. “It is not our fault that the pub was running beyond stipulated hours. I was not aware of the usage of drugs by some people there. Before I left the party, the police came there and detained us,” he said.

