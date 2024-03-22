Bigg Boss OTT winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav gets bail in snake venom case

Controversial YouTuber Siddharth, famously known as Elvish Yadav, has been granted bail by a Noida court in connection with a suspected drugs case, according to his lawyer. Elvish Yadav and five others were booked last November under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. (PTI)

The case against Yadav, along with five others, was initially registered at the Noida Sector 49 police station. They were accused of allegedly supplying snake venom believed to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida.

"The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish two bail bonds of ₹50,000 each which would be submitted in the court," Advocate Prashant Rathi said.

However, it may take some time before Yadav walks out of the Luksar Jail in Greater Noida, where he is lodged since March 17, said advocate Deepak Bhati, who is also representing Yadav in the case.

"We have initiated legal proceedings. We would apply for provisional acceptance of the bail bonds so that release order is issued at the earliest. It may be issued tonight or may take a few days, considering court will be closed for Holi holidays from tomorrow," Bhati told PTI.

The five other accused, identified as snake charmers, were arrested from a banquet hall in Sector 51 on November 3. They are currently out on bail. Nine snakes, including five cobras, were rescued from their possession while 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized.

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Indian Penal Code sections 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 284 (negligent conduct related to poison that endangers human safety) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals), according to police.

The jurisdiction of the case was subsequently shifted from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20, following directives from Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh. Elvish Yadav has denied any involvement in the purported supply of snake venom at the rave party.

