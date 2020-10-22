Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP’s 11 promises for Bihar people

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:44 IST

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP’s election manifesto for the upcoming election. Voting for 243 assembly seats in the state will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting is scheduled on November 10.

Here are BJP’s poll promises:

1. Free Covid-19 vaccination for all in Bihar, if ICMR approves

2. 19 lakh job opportunities for Bihar youths

3. Another 10 lakh jobs by turning Bihar into an IT hub.

4. Creating jobs in the health sector.

5. House for 30 lakh people

6. AIIMS in Darbhanga