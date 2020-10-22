e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman

Once available at mass scale, everyone in Bihar will get free Covid-19 vaccine: Sitharaman

bihar-election Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) poll manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections on Thursday. She said that once a vaccine to treat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is available for production at a mass scale, it will be provided for free to everyone in Bihar.

“As and when the vaccine candidates that are currently under various levels of trials in the country get scientific clearances and a go-ahead for production, the people of Bihar will get vaccination for free once the production in India is on a large scale. This is our first poll promise as mentioned in the manifesto,” Sitharaman said at the party’s manifesto launch in Bihar.

