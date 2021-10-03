Bihar bypolls: EC freezes LJP name, symbol amid dispute between Chirag Paswan & Pashupati Paras

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday barred Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) factions led by Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Kumar Paras from using the party name and symbol until the dispute between the rival groups to control the political entity is resolved.

“Neither of the two groups led by Pashupati Kumar Paras and [the] other led by Chirag Paswan shall be permitted to use the name of the party Lok Janshakti Party and neither of the two groups shall also be permitted to use the symbol bungalow,” the Commission said in its order.

The decision comes a day after the Paswan faction announced that they will be contesting the upcoming two assembly bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar. The seats were earlier represented by the ruling Janata Dal (United), which will also be contesting the constituencies.

“We will abide by the EC order and submit papers by Monday,” Ashraf Ansari, the spokesperson of the Paswan-led group said.

The LJP has been in a crisis since June, when a faction headed by Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras removed his estranged nephew Chirag Paswan as party chief, prompting Paswan’s loyalists to respond by stripping five rebel parliamentarians of the party’s primary membership.

The party, which has six MPs but no MLAs, split after the five lawmakers rebelled against Paswan’s leadership and chose Paras as the new leader of the parliamentary party. The MPs consequently met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and the Lok Sabha secretariat recognised Paras as the parliamentary party chief hours later.

Paswan has already shown his willingness to take up a legal battle to regain control of the party.

The Commission said that it had taken into account the letters sent by both the factions and expedited its decision in view of the upcoming by polls in Bihar, which are scheduled to be held on October 30. Both factions had claimed the exclusive use of the party name LJP and the symbol bungalow.

“The Commission takes note of the urgency involved with regard to use of party symbol and party name due to the schedule of the by-elections announced. Accordingly, in order to place both the rival groups on even keel and to protect their rights and interests, and going by the past precedence, the Commission hereby makes the Interim Order, to cover the purpose of the current by-elections, including 78-Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and 164-Tarapur Assembly Constituencies in Bihar, and to continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter,” the Commission said in its order.

The warring groups have been asked to submit alternative names and three symbols in order of preference by October 4.

The Commission’s decision to bar both factions of LJP from using the party name and symbol until the dispute is finally resolved has been taken at the behest of ruling alliance, said Mritunjay Tiwary, spokesperson of opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal. “The decision has been taken as the JD (U) is going to face defeat in the assembly bypolls,” Tiwary said.

The decision is obvious given the political and personal dispute within LJP, said Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nikhil Anand. “There are two factions in the LJP party and the party’s symbol were being claimed by both the leaders. So, ECI has freezed the symbol till the final judgement is announced,” Anand said.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the decision was within EC’s jurisdiction.

Two days ago, LJP (Chirag faction) had announced it would contest from the two assembly constituencies – Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan -- going for bypolls on October 30, much to the discomfort of the JD (U), which is contesting both the seats.

The LJP during the 2020 assembly polls (it was a united party then) had damaged JD (U)’s prospect in at least 30-35seats. “To ensure no such damage is done this time, NDA (National Democratic Alliance) leaders from all alliance parties assembled to declare candidates for the two seats and even announced that the Pashupati Paras faction would campaign for the NDA candidates,” said a senior NDA functionary.