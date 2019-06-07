Bihar CM wants greater police visibility

In view of a spurt in crimes, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday directed the police top brass to intensify patrolling to ensure greater visibility and make senior officers do regular field visits to boost the morale of subordinates.

The chief minister also directed the official to frame the police manual in a new way. He was speaking at the review of the law and order situation in the state with senior officials, including the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary home, DGP, ADGs, and IGs.

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the DG team would get down to inspection in all the 11 sub-divisions in Patna from Saturday. “Spurt in crime is a matter of concern. For Patna, the DG team will work out a strategy of patrolling. All the patrolling vehicles will be fitted with GPS. Patrolling will be reviewed at the macro level. Besides, landline and mobile numbers will be issued for the public, for prompt information,” he added.

The DGP said, “The CM also wanted a fresh move to reshape the police manual. He was particular about making land available to landless police stations. However, his thrust was on making the police more and more visible, with DIGs, SPs and DSPs all becoming part of regular patrolling,” he added.

During the review, it came to light that of the four police zones in the state, Patna tops the crime list, followed by Muzaffarpur. The other two zones are Bhagalpur and Darbhanga. Among the districts, Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali are at the top. “What is required for the police is to bring about attitudinal change to win over the confidence of the people,” said Nitish.

Home secretary Amir Subhani said that the chief minister was also concerned about the more than 1,40,000 pending cases and had called for immediate steps to end the backlog by improving the system. “For this, additional sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) will be deputed in the office of SDPOs and two additional station house officers (SHOs) will be appointed at every police station for law and order and investigation work. Each of the sub-divisions has around 5,000 cases pending, and the pendency has increased in the past four years,” added Subhani.

He said that zonal IGs would spend 10 days every month in the field at the sub-divisional level, while every DIG would spend 10 days every month at the block level. “All the zonal IGs have been asked to furnish names of five inefficient DSPs each, so that they can get the sack. The home department received 20 names of inefficient DSPs [who] will be sacked shortly,” he added. Subhani said that the CM wanted the police to bring about a perceptible change in the situation.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 23:59 IST