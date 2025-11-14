Bihar election 2025 result today: When will ECI begin counting of votes?

The highly anticipated Bihar assembly election results 2025 will be declared today - Friday, November 14. As per the official schedule issued by the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes is set to begin from 8 AM onwards. The main contenders for the Bihar election 2025 are the NDA alliance and the Mahagatbandhan alliance. (ANI/Deepak Salvi )

The results will be declared for all 243 assembly constituencies of the Bihar assembly. As per previous elections, ECI will first count the postal ballots, followed by the votes cast through the Electronic Voting Machines.

Follow LIVE Updates on the Bihar election results 2025 here

The counting of votes is expected to go on till Saturday. However, by the end of the day, the Election Commission should be able to present a clear picture of who the winner is.

For the Bihar elections, the polling body has set up over 4,372 counting tables, 243 returning officers and 18,000 counting agents. Furthermore, VVPAT verification will also be done at five polling stations per constituency.

Bihar head to the poll in two phases - November 6 and November 11. The 2025 assembly elections, which were held after the SIR exercise in the state, have marked the highest voter turnout Bihar has seen since 1951.

As per ECI data, the overall voter turnout for the state stood at 66.91 percent. Of this, phase 1 saw a turnout of 65.08 percent and phase 2 of 68.76 percent.

The NDA alliance comprise of Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan led by RJD includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).