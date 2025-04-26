Menu Explore
Bihar: Ex-police officer’s son shoots himself, suicide note recovered

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 26, 2025 05:20 PM IST

The son of a former deputy superintendent of police, who was unemployed, reportedly often argued with his wife over his drinking habits

Patna: A 40-year-old man, son of a retired senior police officer, died by suicide on Friday. He shot himself with a country made pistol after an alleged argument with his wife in Bihar’s capital, Patna police said.

The family members took the man to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Preliminary inquiry suggests the deceased used an illegal firearm to shoot himself.
The family members took the man to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Preliminary inquiry suggests the deceased used an illegal firearm to shoot himself.

Police have recovered a suicide note from his apartment.

The son of a former deputy superintendent of police, who was unemployed, reportedly often argued with his wife over his drinking habits. “After a dispute at night, the victim, the only son of retired DSP committed suicide by shooting himself with an illegal firearm,” Kotwali station house officer (SHO) Rajan Kumar said.

Also Read: CRPF jawan, posted as house guard of Bihar BJP president, dies by suicide

Kumar added that the family members took the man to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The hospital informed the police.

The Kotwali police are investigating the matter. The body was sent for postmortem.

“Preliminary inquiry suggests the deceased used an illegal firearm to shoot himself. A probe is underway. The reason behind taking this extreme step is yet to be known,” Kumar said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
