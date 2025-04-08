CRPF jawan, posted as house guard of Bihar BJP president, dies by suicide

A CRPF jawan, deputed as house guard at the official residence of Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself in the head with his service revolver in Patna on Tuesday. Representational image.

While the police did not find any suicide note during preliminary investigation, they believe a domestic dispute may have led the jawan to take the extreme step. The deceased was a resident of Tekari police station area of Gaya district.

At the time of the incident, Jaiswal, an MLC, was not present at his official residence. However, some party members and Jaiswal’s guests heard the gunshot and rushed to the entrance of the flat and found the jawan lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

“We are investigating all possibilities as well as what led him to take such a drastic step. So far, we have not come across any complaint regarding this. All the evidence has been sent for forensic tests, including his mobile phone, to get leads from the call details or chats, if any,” Sachivalaya DSP Dr Anu Kumari said.

An accidental death report has been registered with the Sachivalaya police station.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290.