Bihar polls: BJP, LJP closer to alliance pact

india

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:50 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party brass including party president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah met Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday, indicating that the wrangling between the National Democratic Alliance partners over seat sharing for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar is close to a settlement.

Notification for the first phase of elections for 71 assembly seats was issued on Thursday. The polls are to be held on October 28.

According to a party functionary aware of the developments, Shah‘s presence at the meeting is an indication that the differences that cropped up between the allies are on the mend and a decision on the final seat allocation will be announced soon.

This is the second time this week that Nadda has met the LJP president who has been threatening to pull out of the alliance if his demand for a reasonable share of the seats is not met. Paswan has also been targeting the JDU for failing to fulfil promises that were made ahead of the last assembly elections.

According to a second functionary, there is a broad agreement that the BJP will accommodate the LJP from its quota of seats while the JDU will reserve seats for the HAM from its quota. “It remains to be seen if the BJP and the JDU contest an equal number of seats. The BJP cadre has been pushing for an equal distribution of seats, but even if that happens, the JDU will still have more seats to contest from because the HAM’s share will not be as much as the LJP has been demanding,” said a second party functionary.

Paswan who told his party workers on Wednesday that a decision will be taken in the interest of the party, did not respond to calls.

It was a day of hectic political activity in state capital Patna, where senior BJP leaders were involved in the series of meeting within the party. According to top BJP source in Patna, although efforts are on to placate the LJP, the BJP and the JD (U) are still to decide on the numbers and the seats they would be contesting.

According to closed BJP sources, the JD (U) has staked its claim on least a dozen BJP sitting seats.

In the morning, two Bihar in-charges, Bhupendra Yadav and Devendra Fadnavis held discussions with state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and organisational minister, and till late in night, the BJP leaders kept on attending one meeting after another.

The scheduled meeting with chief minister Nitish Kumar was deferred twice, once in afternoon and then in evening. “The next meeting has been fixed in late evening,” said a NDA leader.

The BJP also held its election committee meeting which will clear the names of candidates to be placed before the parliamentary board, either on Saturday or on Sunday.