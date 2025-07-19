Retired health official shot at by unidentified gunmen in Bihar's Gaya

In another shooting incident in poll-bound Bihar, Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, a retired Health Department official, was shot and seriously injured by unidentified assailants in Gaya on Saturday morning, the police said. The victim was immediately rushed to a local facility.(HT Photo)

According to ANI, the incident took place while he was returning from his agricultural field when three unidentified shooters riding an Apache motorcycle ambushed and opened fire on him.

Preliminary reports suggest that Dr Prasad sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw.

He was immediately rushed to a local facility, where he received emergency treatment and was later referred to Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya for further care. His condition remains critical.

“Today at around 8 AM, when he was returning from his fields, three unidentified people on a bike stopped him and fired a shot, which left him injured. Currently, he is critical,” the victim's son told ANI.

Local police have launched a probe and are working to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Victim Dr Tapeshwar Prasad, is a popular figure in the region and also owns a private hospital in Sherghati.

While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, authorities suspect that the shooting may be linked to an ongoing personal dispute. Police said that he was reportedly at odds with certain individuals for some time.

Shooting spree continues in Bihar

The incident comes at a time when Bihar has witnessed a series of disturbing shootings, raising serious concerns over the state's law and order situation.

One of the most chilling incidents occurred in a Patna hospital where 5 armed assailants stormed the ICU and shot dead Chandan Mishra, an act captured on CCTV.

Chandan Mishra was out on parole on the grounds of required medical attention and was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment, when unidentified assailants barged into the hospital and shot him, Patna SSP Kartikay Sharma said.

Chandan Mishra was a known criminal with dozens of murder cases registered against him. The Police believe that the rival gang has carried out the shooting.

Today, the Bihar Police has also detained three people from New Town, Kolkata, for questioning in the same incident.

Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan said that three people have been detained for questioning in relation to the firing on prisoner Chandan Mishra.

(with ANI inputs)