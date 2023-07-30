Bihar man held for kidnapping, killing minor in Kerala: Police

A resident of Bihar was arrested for kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Aluva district of Kerala, police said on Saturday, adding, the minor victim is identified as Chandni. According to the police the victim’s body was found from a waste dumping area in the town on Saturday (HT Archives)

According to the police her body was found from a waste dumping area in the town on Saturday. She is the daughter of migrant labourers Manjay Kumar and Neetu Kumari from Bihar, police said.

CCTV footage from the area showed that the accused Ashfaq was with the girl on Friday. “He was detained in an inebriated state and was not able to say anything. When he came to senses, he told us that he had given the child to a friend. When the friend was questioned, it came to light that Ashfaq was lying. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime,” said a senior police officer in Kochi.

Police said after kidnapping the child from her neighbourhood, the accused bought the child a glass of juice and took her across the railway line, from there he boarded a bus to Aluva town. “The CCTV footages confirm this. However, what happened after that is matter of investigation,” police said.

Police has not ruled out sexual assault. “Once the girl’s post-mortem, we would be able to confirm whether she was sexually assaulted or not,” an officer quoted above said.

