Fri, Aug 29, 2025
Bihar SIR: Poll authority notice to 3 lakh electors with 'doubtful citizenship'

PTI |
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 09:56 pm IST

The three lakh electors are among the 7.24 crore people who have found their names in the draft electoral rolls published on August 1 as part of the SIR.

New Delhi: Poll authorities in Bihar have issued notices to nearly three lakh electors with "doubtful citizenship", officials said on Friday.

The revision exercise began in Bihar, where polls are due later this year, on Wednesday (HT Photo)
The revision exercise began in Bihar, where polls are due later this year, on Wednesday (HT Photo)

The three lakh electors are among the 7.24 crore people who have found their names in the draft electoral rolls published on August 1 as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

Those issued notices are suspected to be from Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and even Afghanistan, officials said, citing ground reports.

During verification of documents, discrepancies were noted by the electoral registration officers (EROs).

Field inquiries were done thereafter and notices were issued, they said.

Notices were issued by the EROs largely in East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria and Supaul.

"These were the districts from where the majority of these cases were identified," an Election Commission (EC) functionary said.

According to the poll panel, so far 99.11 per cent of the 7.24 crore electors of the state have submitted their documents for verification.

The final voter list of Bihar, where assembly polls could be held in November, will be published on September 30.

The Supreme Court has now asked the poll authority to accept Aadhaar or any of the 11 listed documents from people seeking inclusion in the voter list.

The EC has asked the Supreme Court to repose faith in it for carrying out the SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
