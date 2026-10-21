"Ten people, including five children, were injured in the incident. All of them were taken to the nearest government hospital. However, five children who sustained severe burns were referred to Patna for better medical care," Siwan SP Bharat Soni told PTI.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar-I, and the Barharia Station House Officer (SHO) reached the spot and inspected the site, the SP said.
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Home/India News/5 Children Among 10 Injured In Fire During Ramlila Performance At Bihar Pandal