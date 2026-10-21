5 children among 10 injured in fire during Ramlila performance at Bihar pandal

At least 10 people, including five children, were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal during a Ramlila performance in Bihar's Siwan district, police said on Wednesday. Police have formed a special team to investigate the incident. (ANI) (Representative Image)

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Rasulpur village within Barharia police station limits.

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"Ten people, including five children, were injured in the incident. All of them were taken to the nearest government hospital. However, five children who sustained severe burns were referred to Patna for better medical care," Siwan SP Bharat Soni told PTI.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar-I, and the Barharia Station House Officer (SHO) reached the spot and inspected the site, the SP said.

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Officials were trying to ascertain the identities of the injured, he added.

Police have formed a special team to investigate the incident, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to collect evidence.

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"Further legal action is underway, and police officials are also recording the statements of the organisers," Soni said.