Bihar: Student shot dead, 2 injured in clash over cheating at exam hall in Sasaram

A tenth-standard student was shot dead, and two others were injured in a clash between two groups of matriculation students regarding cheating in the exam hall in Sasaram in Rohtas district of Bihar, reported news agency PTI. A clash broke out between two groups of matriculation students over cheating in the exam hall in Sasaram(PTI)

"A gunfight between students took place... one of the students received bullet injury in the leg and another in the back. One of the students succumbed to injury during treatment.

Villagers along with family members of the deceased student tried to block the highway, however, we assured them of action in the case. They were convinced and took the body for final rites," a police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

Bihar Board exam till February 25

The Bihar School Examination Board's (BSEB) class 10 Matric final examinations began on February 17 and will continue till February 25.

The first shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Entry into the examination center will be allowed only until 9 am; no one will be permitted to enter after that. For the second shift, entry will be allowed between 1 pm and 1:30 pm.

CBSE board exams begin

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began the board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, told ANI, "The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 have started. Today, the Class 10 English and Class 12 Entrepreneurship exams were held. The Class 10 exam took place at 7,780 centres, with over 23.86 lakh students appearing, while the Class 12 exam was conducted at 995 centers with around 23,000 students. The exams were organized smoothly. I hope all students reached their exam centres with enthusiasm and were able to take them in a positive environment."