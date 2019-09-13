e-paper
Friday, Sep 13, 2019

Bihar truck owners threaten stir

india Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Association president Bhanu Shekhar Prasad Singh claimed the new fines were unreasonably high and the state government was least bothered.
The Bihar Truck Owners’ Association has threatened a ‘chakka jam’ stir from September 15 if the transport department fails to amend the system of challans.

Association president Bhanu Shekhar Prasad Singh claimed the new fines were unreasonably high and the state government was least bothered.

“The department issues challans for 24 hours on the stretch but trucks generally take three to five days to cover because of perennial traffic jams and poor condition of roads,” claimed Singh.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 02:37 IST

