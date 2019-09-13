Bihar truck owners threaten stir

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 02:37 IST

The Bihar Truck Owners’ Association has threatened a ‘chakka jam’ stir from September 15 if the transport department fails to amend the system of challans.

At a meeting convened to discuss the implications of the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the association members resolved to keep their vehicles off the road in protest.

Association president Bhanu Shekhar Prasad Singh claimed the new fines were unreasonably high and the state government was least bothered.

“The department issues challans for 24 hours on the stretch but trucks generally take three to five days to cover because of perennial traffic jams and poor condition of roads,” claimed Singh.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 02:37 IST