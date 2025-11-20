'Bihar will be among India's most-developed states': Nitish's first message after oath-taking

Nitish Kumar, who took oath as chief minister for a record 10th time, thanked the people of Bihar and extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as he reaffirmed the NDA government's commitment towards development, making Bihar one of the most developed states in the country. Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the swearing-in ceremony, at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The JD(U) supremo made several records on Thursday, becoming the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, winning the state election for a fifth consecutive term.

"Today, at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, I took oath as the Chief Minister at the swearing-in ceremony of Bihar’s newly elected government. On this special occasion, I extend my salutations, heartfelt gratitude, and thanks to the people of Bihar," Nitish Kumar said in a post on X.

Nitish also reaffirmed his role to develop Bihar, continuing to work with full commitment and with the confidence of the people of the state.

"With a resolve for the all-round development of Bihar, the NDA government, with the support of the central government, will work with full commitment in the state. I am confident that with the cooperation and blessings of the people of Bihar, we will place the state among the most developed states in the country," he said.

The chief minister-elect took the oath at the historic Gandhi Maidan for a fourth time, in the presence of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and several CMs of NDA-ruled states.

Thanking the prime minister, he said, "I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for attending today’s swearing-in ceremony."

The JD(U) leader also extended a warm welcome to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers from BJP-ruled states for attending the swearing-in.

Nitish was administered the oath by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Gandhi Maidan, along with 26 ministers from the five constituent parties of the NDA.

BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha also took oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers.