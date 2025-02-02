Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar horror: Woman kills stepdaughter, burns body, hides it in gunny bag; arrested

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2025 04:03 PM IST

The victim, identified as Aanchal Kumari, was found charred and stuffed in a gunny bag inside a wooden box at her home in Naya Bhojpur.

A woman in Bihar’s Buxar district was arrested for allegedly strangling her eight-year-old stepdaughter, setting her body on fire, and hiding the remains in a gunny bag, news agency PTI reported, citing police on Sunday.

Police confirmed the arrest of the woman on charges of murdering her stepdaughter. (File) (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
Police confirmed the arrest of the woman on charges of murdering her stepdaughter. (File) (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The victim, identified as Aanchal Kumari, was found charred and stuffed in a gunny bag inside a wooden box at her home in Naya Bhojpur, under Dumraon police station limits, on Saturday night.

Police confirmed the arrest of the woman on charges of murdering her stepdaughter.

Also Read | Woman struggling with mental health kills 10-yr-old son

When did police find victim's body?

Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya told PTI that the victim’s family had reported her missing on Saturday, prompting police to launch a search operation.

"When police searched the house, they found the charred body stuffed in a gunny bag concealed in a wooden box inside a room. During preliminary investigation, the victim's stepmother confessed to her crime," he said.

The woman admitted to strangling her stepdaughter, setting the body on fire, and then hiding it in a gunny bag inside a wooden box, he added.

"Based on the woman's confessional statement and evidence collected from the spot, police arrested her. The body has been sent for the scientific examination. She did not tell the police the reason behind committing the crime. The victim's father lives in Delhi. The matter is being further examined," the SP added.

Also Read | Karnataka: Woman kills husband, smashes his face with stone, chops body

Delhi: Woman arrested for allegedly killing 6-month-old daughter

In a separate case from January, a 25-year-old woman in Delhi was arrested for allegedly killing her six-month-old daughter and burying the body in Ghaziabad, police said.

According to investigators, the woman’s sister-in-law reported her to the police after she allegedly confessed to the crime in confidence.

The infant, named Hidaya, was born with a head deformity described as a “tumour-like complication” and suffered from related health issues, police said.

The woman, identified as Mussarrat, told investigators that she lacked the financial means for her baby's treatment, leading her to commit the crime.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On