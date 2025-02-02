Bihar horror: Woman kills stepdaughter, burns body, hides it in gunny bag; arrested

A woman in Bihar’s Buxar district was arrested for allegedly strangling her eight-year-old stepdaughter, setting her body on fire, and hiding the remains in a gunny bag, news agency PTI reported, citing police on Sunday. Police confirmed the arrest of the woman on charges of murdering her stepdaughter. (File) (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

The victim, identified as Aanchal Kumari, was found charred and stuffed in a gunny bag inside a wooden box at her home in Naya Bhojpur, under Dumraon police station limits, on Saturday night.

Police confirmed the arrest of the woman on charges of murdering her stepdaughter.

When did police find victim's body?

Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya told PTI that the victim’s family had reported her missing on Saturday, prompting police to launch a search operation.

"When police searched the house, they found the charred body stuffed in a gunny bag concealed in a wooden box inside a room. During preliminary investigation, the victim's stepmother confessed to her crime," he said.

The woman admitted to strangling her stepdaughter, setting the body on fire, and then hiding it in a gunny bag inside a wooden box, he added.

"Based on the woman's confessional statement and evidence collected from the spot, police arrested her. The body has been sent for the scientific examination. She did not tell the police the reason behind committing the crime. The victim's father lives in Delhi. The matter is being further examined," the SP added.

Delhi: Woman arrested for allegedly killing 6-month-old daughter

In a separate case from January, a 25-year-old woman in Delhi was arrested for allegedly killing her six-month-old daughter and burying the body in Ghaziabad, police said.

According to investigators, the woman’s sister-in-law reported her to the police after she allegedly confessed to the crime in confidence.

The infant, named Hidaya, was born with a head deformity described as a “tumour-like complication” and suffered from related health issues, police said.

The woman, identified as Mussarrat, told investigators that she lacked the financial means for her baby's treatment, leading her to commit the crime.