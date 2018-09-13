Bijnor factory blast: Missing man’s body found, toll rises to 7

With one more body found floating in the tank, the death toll in the Wednesday blast at a petrochemical factory in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh rose to seven on Thursday, said the police.

While the bodies of six labourers were recovered soon after the blast, one person was missing. “The body of Abhay Ram, 45, was spotted floating in the tank by the rescue team on Wednesday night but it could not be taken out immediately,” said Umesh Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Bijnor. “The tank was emptied around 5 am on Thursday morning and the body was taken out.” .

The family members of the deceased have demanded stern action against the factory owner, who had been booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

