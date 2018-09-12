Six dead, several injured in gas tanker blast at factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor

Six people were killed and eight were critically injured in a gas tanker blast at a private petrol chemical factory in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, police said.

Three people are reported missing in the incident.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Umesh Kumar Singh said the incident happened at Mohit Petro Chemical Factory on Nagina road under Kotwali city jurisdiction when labourers were repairing a methane gas tank.

Singh said six labourers died on the spot while six others, including two labourers, were rushed to the district hospital where their condition is said to be critical. He said efforts are on trace the missing people.

The impact of the blast was such that bodies of labourers were thrown several metres away in the nearby fields, eyewitnesses said.

Those killed were identified as Kamalveer, Lokendra, Ravi, Chetram, Vikrant and Bal Govind. Those missing have been identified as Kapil, Parvez and Abhay Ram.

Locals alleged the accident took place as the labourers were asked to repair a leak in the tank without emptying it out. They were demanding stern action against the factory owner for risking lives.

In November last year, 29 people were killed and over 100 injured after a boiler unit of the NTPC exploded in the state’s Raebareli district .

Sep 12, 2018