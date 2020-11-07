e-paper
Home / India News / Biogas plant will take care of stubble burning problem: Prakash Javadekar

Biogas plant will take care of stubble burning problem: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said the government is taking all be deploying all possible technological interventions to combat air pollution in Delhi and North India, and a biogas plant will be the right step in that direction

india Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 11:51 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar virtually inaugurated a compressed biogas demonstration plant in Pune for biomass production (Twitter)
         

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar virtually inaugurated a compressed biogas demonstration plant in Pune for biomass production during a meeting held to discuss “steps taken for prevention of air pollution in Delhi-NCR with emphasis on finding a permanent solution” on Friday.

“Government is taking all steps to combat air pollution in Delhi and North India and we will be using all possible technological interventions towards that. We have launched a demonstration plant virtually at Pune which produces compressed biogas from biomass,” Javadekar tweeted.

“It’s my pleasure to be present on this occasion. Such technology (biogas plant) will take care of the issue of stubble burning especially in North India,” Prakash Javadekar said.

According to an official statement, top officials of the Union Environment and the Health Ministries and the governments of Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab attended the meeting. Dr MM Kutty, ex-secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas was appointed as the president and Arvind K Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Environment as a full-time member of the panel.

