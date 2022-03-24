Birbhum violence shows Mamata govt using Muslims as its foot soldiers: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched an all out attack on the Mamata Banerjee government over the Birbhum violence in which eight people including two children were charred to death.

“Whatever happened in Birbhum shows that govt is using Muslims as their foot soldiers. Two groups of same political party creating violence where several people, including children, are killed is condemnable. State govt failed to control violence in Bengal,” the Hyderabad MP told news agency ANI.



Asaduddin Owaisi is the latest opposition leader to have targeted Mamata Banerjee government over the violence in Birbhum which has triggered a massive political slugfest. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been relentlessly attacking the ruling Trinamool Congress government, demanding the chief minister's resignation and the imposition of President's Rule in the state.



The BJP has compared the Birbhum violence to Nazi concentration camps. "The entire episode was akin to Nazi concentration camp. These are revenge killings by a political party. For settling their political scores, innocent women and children were killed," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the violence-hit Bogtui village where eight people were killed in the violence triggered by the killing of local Trinamool panchayat member Bagdu Sheikh. At least 23 people have been arrested so far.



The West Bengal government suspended Tridip Pramanik, posted as inspector in-charge in Rampurhat police station over charges of ‘gross misconduct’ and 'dereliction of duty'. Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission said it was taking a suo motu cognisance of the killings and would carry out a probe in the case.

