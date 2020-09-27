e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bird hit forces IndiGo’s Delhi-bound flight to return to Mumbai

Bird hit forces IndiGo’s Delhi-bound flight to return to Mumbai

IndiGo said it arranged an alternate aircraft to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The IndiGo filight took off for New Delhi at around 8.05 am from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later.
The IndiGo filight took off for New Delhi at around 8.05 am from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later.(Bloomberg File Photo)
         

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Delhi was forced to return to Mumbai after a bird hit shortly after take-off on Sunday morning, the budget carrier said

The Airbus A-320 aircraft with flight number 6E 5047 on the Mumbai-Delhi route had to be grounded after the bird hit.

The aircraft took off at around 8.05 am, its scheduled departure time from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline, however, did not reveal the number of passengers on board the Delhi-bound flight.

On August 8, an AirAsia Mumbai-bound flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take-off at the Ranchi airport. The airline had to arrange for an alternate aircraft to accommodate the passengers.

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In