Bird hit forces IndiGo’s Delhi-bound flight to return to Mumbai

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:06 IST

An IndiGo aircraft bound for Delhi was forced to return to Mumbai after a bird hit shortly after take-off on Sunday morning, the budget carrier said

The Airbus A-320 aircraft with flight number 6E 5047 on the Mumbai-Delhi route had to be grounded after the bird hit.

The aircraft took off at around 8.05 am, its scheduled departure time from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) but returned minutes later.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5047 operating from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit. An alternate aircraft was arranged to operate the flight from Mumbai to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The airline, however, did not reveal the number of passengers on board the Delhi-bound flight.

On August 8, an AirAsia Mumbai-bound flight was forced to abort operations after it suffered a bird hit during the take-off at the Ranchi airport. The airline had to arrange for an alternate aircraft to accommodate the passengers.