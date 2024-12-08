Bizman shot dead after morning walk in East Delhi

A businessman was shot dead by two hitmen in Shahdara, east Delhi early on Saturday morning while he was on his way home after a morning walk at the Yamuna Sports Complex, another in a string of murders that have rocked the national capital. New Delhi, Dec 07 (ANI): Police personnel and crime investigation team at Farsh Bazar PS area where a person, Sunil Jain was found with gunshot injuries, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(Video Grab)

Sunil Jain (52) was heading back home to Krishna Nagar on a scooter with his friend riding pillion when the men pulled up beside their vehicle at the Vishwas Nagar traffic signal and shot him.

Investigators said the motive remained unclear, even as his family insisted Jain had no personal enmity.

A case under Section 103 (punishment for murder)of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at theFarsh Bazar police station.

Jain, a utensils businessman, is survived by his wife Reeta, son Rishabh Jain and daughter Shikha Jain.

Police said the control room received a call around 8.30am reporting a firing at the busy Farsh Nagar residential neighbourhood. When police reached the spot, Jain was lying in a pool of blood with bullet wounds to his lower abdomen and face.

He was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where he was declared dead.

Crime and forensics teams visited the spot and recovered seven empty cartridges from the spot, said senior officers involved in the investigation.

Sumit (he goes by one name), 35, who was driving the scooter, was unhurt.

Jain went to the Yamuna Sports Complex around 6.30am. One of them, also named Sunil Jain (40), said they went to the complex every day.

“We meet around 20 people there every day. We left the complex around 8am and went to a tea stall in Vishwas Nagar. While returning, Sunil was on a scooter with Sumit and I was on another scooter with another friend beside his vehicle,” he said.

Jain said that as soon as the scooter reached the Vishwas Nagar traffic signal, two people on a motorcycle rode in from behind and approached the victim, asking if he had dropped his cellphone, which the 52-year-old denied.

“After that, one of the men asked his name. When he responded, the rider fired at him,” Jain said.

The victim’s family said they were not aware of any enmity with anyone. Jain earlier owned a wholesale utensils store in Gandhi Nagar and moved it to Vishwas Nagar about 10 years ago.

Police said they have formed several teams, which are sifting through CCTV footage and questioning the victim’s acquaintances..

“The way the murder has been carried out, it appears to be a pre-planned shooting. The suspects appear to have known Jain’s morning routine. The motive is not clear yet,” the officer said.

Jain’s son-in-law Ikansh Jain (32), said the victim had not received any extortion call or threat.

“He had not received any extortion call from anyone as far as we know. He did not have any business rivalry also. We don’t know why this could have happened,” he said.

A senior police officer said that the case is being probed from different angles including a case of mistaken identity, threat, rivalry among others.