BJD govt will expire on June 4: Modi; Odisha CM calls it daydreaming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)-led government in Odisha will cease to exist on June 4, the day the results for the assembly elections will be announced, a claim chief minister Naveen Patnaik dismissed as a “daydream”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha’s Nabarangpur on Monday. (PTI)

Modi, who was addressing his first set of rallies in Odisha for this year’s elections, also took a dig at Patnaik over his presumptive successor VK Pandian, saying the eastern state needs a chief minister who understands the Odia language and culture. He further called himself the “son of Lord Jagannath” and urged voters to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to form a double engine government in the state.

Polling for 147 assembly seats and 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha will be held simultaneously across four phases, starting May 13. The results for both the polls will be declared on June 4.

Holding rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seats, Modi said he is visiting the state to invite the people for the swearing-in ceremony of a BJP chief minister in Bhubaneswar, which, he claimed, would be held on June 10.

“The expiry date of the BJD government is June 4. On June 6, the BJP will finalise its chief minister for Odisha and on June 10, a BJP leader will take oath. I strongly believe that the people will accept Modi’s invitation and will not decline like those who refuted the invitation for the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple,” he said.

“The BJP will form a double-engine government here after the ongoing elections,” he added, referring to BJP governments in the state and at the Centre.

Modi also took a swipe at Patnaik over his trusted aide and presumptive successor Pandian, saying only “a person, who lives, understands and takes pride in Odia culture and tradition, can help resolve the problems of Odisha at a faster pace”.

“The one who respects the soil of Odisha and its culture, knows the problems and solutions and has connections with the people will become BJP’s chief minister. This is Modi Ki Guarantee. I pray to the people to bless the BJP so that it wins all the 21 Lok Sabha seats and bumper seats in the assembly polls so that Odisha can get new energy and a new leadership,” he said, adding that he will write letters to people of Odisha in Odia language.

“I am not like your chief minister (Patnaik),” he said.

Pandian, a former Tamil Nadu-born private secretary and a trusted lieutenant of Patnaik for more than a decade, joined the BJD on November 27, a little more than a month after he resigned from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS). The move came amid speculation that the influential former bureaucrat could emerge as the second most powerful leader within the party, and perhaps even Patnaik’s successor as party chief in the future.

Modi alleged that Odisha lags behind in terms of development despite the availability of water, fertile land, rich mineral resources, a vast coastline and a trade centre like Berhampur, which is also known as the Silk City of the state.

“The UPA government, which was remotely run by (Congress leader) Sonia Gandhi, gave only ₹1 lakh crore in 10 years to Odisha, while the funds allotted to the state during the last 10 years of the BJP regime was more than ₹3.5 lakh crore. Why are the people of resource-rich Odisha still poor? The answer is rampant looting by the Congress, which ruled the state for 50 years, and then the BJD for the next 25 years. Small-time BJD netas now own big buildings. The BJD is sinking while the Congress is a spent force and the BJP is the only ray of hope for the people,” he said.

Modi also accused the state government of “not allowing” implementation of welfare schemes introduced by the Centre. Calling himself the “son of Lord Jagannath”, he assured that the BJP will implement all its promises made in its manifesto for the state polls that was released on Sunday.

Modi also praised President Droupadi Murmu, saying the BJP has proudly given the highest post of the country to the daughter of Odisha. “You have seen Modi’s 10-year term and the work done, including hiking the budget for tribal welfare. We also gave the country its first tribal President who is a daughter of Odisha. It is my good fortune that President Droupadi Murmu Ji advises me minutely for the development of Odisha. I feel that I will be able to do a lot for the state under her guidance,” he said.

Responding to Modi’s claim that the BJP will form the next government in Odisha, Patnaik said the party has been “daydreaming” of coming to power for a long time.

“BJP has been daydreaming for many days,” he said while he on his way to an election meeting in Kalahandi district.

Pandian also responded to Modi’s claims, saying “Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30am to 1.30pm on June 9.”