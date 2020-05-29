e-paper
Home / India News / BJD leader, 2 others killed in fire accident at home in Odisha

BJD leader, 2 others killed in fire accident at home in Odisha

BJD’s Alekh Choudhury, working as president of Berhampur Central Co-operative Bank, was sleeping in his home in Gosaninuagaon area of Berhampur town of Ganjam district with his brother-in-law and caretaker when an electrical short circuit in the air conditioner sparked fire.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 13:02 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
When the firemen entered the house it was engulfed in flames and BJD’s Alekh Choudhury and the other two were unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. (HT Photo)
When the firemen entered the house it was engulfed in flames and BJD's Alekh Choudhury and the other two were unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. (HT Photo)
         

A ruling BJD leader and two others died of suspected asphyxiation after a fire broke out in his house in Odisha’s Ganjam district late on Thursday night, police said.

BJD’s Alekh Choudhury, working as president of Berhampur Central Co-operative Bank, was sleeping in his home in Gosaninuagaon area of Berhampur town of Ganjam district with his brother-in-law Bhagaban Patra (84)and caretaker Sunil behera (19) when an electrical short circuit in the air conditioner sparked fire, said Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra.

Sources said Choudhury alerted the firemen. Assistant fire officer Sanatan Mohapatra said when the firemen entered the house it was engulfed in flames and Choudhury and the other two were unconscious. The three were shifted to Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital where they were declared brought dead by doctors.

A pall of gloom descended over Berhampur town and MKCG hospital as his well-wishers reached the hospital.

Choudhury was also a former president of the Ganjam district Congress committee. He had contested the state assembly elections from Berhampur and Aska thrice but lost. He had joined BJD before the 2014 elections.

