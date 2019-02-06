BJD MP Ladu Kishore Swain dies at 71

Biju Janata Dal lawmaker Ladu Kishore Swain, who had won the Lok Sabha election in 2014 with the highest margin in Odisha, died late on Tuesday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 71.

Swain was suffering from kidney-related complications and was admitted to Bhubaneswar Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Manjula and two sons. He was supposed to fly to Delhi today to attend Lok Sabha proceedings today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nachiketa, to the son of Swain and offered his condolences. He will be cremated at his ancestral village Pathara in Kabisuryanagar area of Ganjam district.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of Swain.

Swain had won the last Lok Sabha election from Aska by a record 3.3 lakh votes, the highest margin in Odisha. The Aska Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by Biju Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik. Hinjili assembly constituency, which the chief minister comes under Aska Lok Sabha seat.

Swain was a school headmaster but quit his job to become a sarpanch and later the zilla parishad president of Ganjam district. Swain, close to former chief minister Biju Patnaik, was elected as the member of legislative assembly from Kabisuryanagar constituency in 2004.

Known for being outspoken, Swain had embarrassed the BJD over his comments on alleged police-criminal-politician nexus in Ganjam district.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 11:20 IST