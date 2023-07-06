Conditions over guarantees confusing: Karnataka BJP hits at Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition in the state, on Wednesday accused the ruling Congress of deceiving the people of Karnataka by imposing conditions and delaying the implementation of five pre-poll guarantees. Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar speaks during the state assembly session, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (PTI)

Former minister and BJP MLA R Ashoka, who sought to move an adjournment motion in the legislative assembly on non-implementation of the pre-poll guarantees, alleged that the government introduced numerous conditions in these guarantees and limited the number of beneficiaries. He added that these conditions were creating confusion among people.

Referring to the ‘Shakti’ scheme, Ashoka noted that the Congress manifesto did not mention any conditions, but after coming to power, they have said that the scheme is liable only for non-luxury buses. The Shakti scheme aims to provide free rides for Karnataka women in government buses. He accused the Congress government in the state of plying only a limited number of buses, which has led to heavy rush and even damages to the doors and windows of buses.

“The crowded state-owned buses show that people do not have confidence in the government. Women believe that the scheme will be withdrawn very soon and hence they are rushing to travel free of cost,” the BJP legislator alleged.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah, on June 11, launched the ‘Shakti’ scheme - the first of the five poll guarantees rolled out by the Congress government. There has been a surge in women passengers travelling in buses to visit temples and tourist places, since the launch of the scheme. While, several Twitter users have also complained of the tax burden falling on the citizens.

Regarding ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme, Ashoka said the party should have said in the manifesto itself that they would take average power consumption into consideration. The Gruha Jyoti scheme aims to provide 200 units of free power for residential purposes.

For the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, the BJP MLA said the scheme will be implemented after six months and benefits only those students who got a degree or diploma this year. The Yuva Nidhi scheme aims to provide monthly cash aid to the unemployed youth of the state.

Responding to Ashoka, Siddaramaiah said that three guarantees have been implemented so far, and the remaining two guarantees would be implemented in the current fiscal year. He also mocked the BJP for failing to appoint a Leader of the Opposition in the state.

“Ashoka seems to be opposing free bus ride for women. Even if you stand up and create ruckus we will not be scared,” the chief minister said, adding that the people of the state had given their verdict, which should be a lesson for the BJP.

Riddled with infighting, the saffron party has not been able to name a Leader of the Opposition, since the Karnataka Assembly election results were announced in May, with its central leaders weighing their options.

Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, appointed as the central observers to elect a Leader of Opposition, discussed the issue with senior party leaders and returned to New Delhi on Tuesday night.

“I think after a discussion with PM Modi and Amit Shah, it will be decided,” former CM BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

BJP leader and former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa said the Congress government in the state would collapse in three months. Speaking to the media in Davanagere on Wednesday, Eshwarappa said, “Wait and watch as many developments will take place in Karnataka in the coming three months.”

Meanwhile, disruptions marred the proceedings in Karnataka assembly, on Tuesday, as the BJP staged protests inside and outside the Assembly against the alleged delay in fulfilling the pre-poll promises.

