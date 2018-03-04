BJP ally stakes claim to Meghalaya government, Conrad Sangma to be chief minister

National People’s Party (NPP) national president Conrad Sangma is set to become the next chief minister of Meghalaya, after stitching together an alliance with BJP and regional parties.

Sangma met governor Ganga Prasad early Sunday evening and staked claim to form the government. He handed over a letter of support from MLAs to the governor.

Earlier in the day, political buzz gripped the hill state after United Democratic Party (UDP) president Donkupar Roy told the media his party would extend support to the NPP, which secured 19 seats, to form a “non-Congress” government.

The announcement came after a closed door meeting between UDP leaders and BJP leaders Kiren Rijiju, KJ Alphons and Himanta Biswa Sarma at Roy’s residence.

“We will have a non-Congress government in Meghalaya and the Centre has promised to extend all support to the government,” Rijiju told journalists before entering Roy’s residence.

After Sangma’s meeting with the governor, Sarma tweeted, “Happy to share that 34 newly-elected members belonging to NPP, UDP, PDF, HSPDP, @BJP4India and one independent member are meeting Hon Governor to stake claim to form government in #Meghalya. Sri Conrad Sangma will be the leader of this coalition.”

Sangma, who could not be immediately reached for comment, is the youngest son of former Meghalaya chief minister and former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma. He did his BBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

The alliance formation in favour of Sangma dealt a blow to the Congress, which won 21 seats and emerged as the single largest party after the results threw up a hung assembly.

The Congress had similarly failed to form governments in Goa and Manipur despite emerging as the single largest party in both assemblies after elections last year. The BJP came to power in both states with the help of smaller parties and independent MLAs.