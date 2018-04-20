BJP beats Congress, JMM to win five municipal corporations in Jharkhand

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand won all the five municipal corporations and registered thumping victories in Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat polls, officials said.

Apart from the municipal corporations, the BJP also retained mayor and deputy mayor posts. The polling took place for the five municipal corporations of Ranchi, Medninagar, Adityapur, Hazaribagh and Giridih on April 16.

Reacting to the victory, Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das said, “It’s a victory of the BJP workers. This is a victory of development. We congratulate people of the state for the victory.”

Asha Lakra, the BJP’s mayoral candidate in Ranchi, secured 1,49,623 votes and defeated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Varsha Gari by more than 39,000 votes. BJP’s deputy mayor candidate Sanjiv Vijaybargia defeated Congress candidate Rajesh Gupta.

The BJP also performed well in the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat polls.

The party won seven president and five vice president post in 16 Nagar Parishads.

The JMM managed to win four president and two vice president posts while the Congress won two president and three vice president posts.

In Nagar Panchayat, the BJP won nine president and five vice president posts of the total of 14 Nagar Panchayats.