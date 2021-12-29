e-paper
Home / India News / BJP Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party

BJP Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava resigns from party

Vasava stated in his resignation letter, “The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party.”

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharuch Lok Sabha MP Mansukh Vasava.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharuch Lok Sabha MP Mansukh Vasava.(Twitter/ @MansukhbhaiMp)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bharuch Lok Sabha MP Mansukh Vasava has resigned from the party.

“The BJP has given me more than I can handle. For which I would like to thank the party and the central leaders of the party. I have been as loyal to the party as I could be. The party values, the values of life are also carefully implemented,” Vasava stated in his resignation letter.

“Ultimately, I am also a human being and mistakes happen unknowingly. I resigned from the party so that my mistake does not harm the party. For which the party forgives me. I will also meet the Speaker in person during the budget session and resign from the Lok Sabha membership,” he added.

