BJP brass steps in to resolve rift between leaders in Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership has stepped in to diffuse tension in the party’s Tripura unit which became conspicuous over the last week, with senior leader Biplab Deb rushing to Delhi while a group of party workers raising complaints against chief minister Manik Saha over a host of issues, people familiar with the matter said. An earlier photo of Tripura chief minister Manik Saha (right) and his predecessor Biplab Deb (left), both BJP leaders (PTI)

There has been a visible discomfort between leaders in the state, but matters came to a head in the past few weeks after some BJP leaders complained that Saha has sidelined senior leaders who have been with the party for long, a party functionary said, requesting anonymity.

The leader said the central leadership has been apprised of the developments in the state and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and in-charge of the northeast Sambit Patra have been mandated to resolve the tussle.

The BJP retained power in the state earlier this year, winning 32 of the 60 assembly seats.

“People who have been with the sangathan (organisation) for years and have fought the communists are being sidelined. Even senior leaders like former CM Deb, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik and state unit president Rajib Bhattacharya have had problems with the way the CM has been functioning,” the leader said. “Recently, security personnel deputed for Bhattacharya’s safety was removed without prior information...”

The state government’s lack of assistance to Deb for organising a health camp has exacerbated the strain between the leaders, said the functionary.

Deb, now a Rajya Sabha member, also criticised the state leadership for its functioning. “The BJP is a disciplined party. We shall run the party under the leadership of Modiji and Amit Shah. But a section of outsiders is influencing the party...,” Deb told reporters on Sunday.

Political experts said the discomfort may harm the BJP’s prospect in the Lok Sabha polls. “It’s the power game that created differences within the BJP. Though they managed to retain power for the second time, their party organisation is not strong... The differences within the BJP will not only affect the party, but also impact the polls,” said political writer S Bhattacharya.