BJP condemns ‘attack’ on Assam CM Himanta Sarma's convoy, calls Congress action ‘Naxalite-like’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy in Golaghat, where Congress workers reportedly hurled water bottles, said the BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi in a press statement. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI file)

The party described the incident as an attack on democratic values and accused the Congress of resorting to "Naxalite-like" tactics out of political frustration.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, BJP Assam General Secretary Rituparna Baruah said, "Unable to counter Hon'ble Chief Minister and the BJP Government's politics of liberation and development, the Congress has now resorted to Naxalite-like behaviour."

Baruah further added, "It is shocking that even while in Opposition, the Congress can act in such an undemocratic manner, then imagine what may happen if Congress comes into power. Attacking an elected Chief Minister of a state exposes the true political character of the Congress."

The press briefing was also attended by BJP Assam Vice Presidents Manoj Baruah and Ratna Singh, along with Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay.

In a strong show of protest, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) karyakartas staged sit-in demonstrations across all district and sub-divisional headquarters in the state. Senior party leaders and thousands of BJYM workers from 39 organisational districts participated in the state-wide protests.

In Guwahati, the protest saw the participation of State Vice-Presidents Jury Sharma Bordoloi and Ratna Singh, State General Secretaries Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Rituparna Baruah, Secretary Siddhanku Ankur Baruah, ASTC Vice-Chairman Pranabjyoti Lahkar, and State BJYM President Rakesh Das, said the statement.